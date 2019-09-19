Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns around Rs 65 crore

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest offering film Dream Girl continues to maintain higher footfall with every passing day at the box office. The film is about to finish a week at the box office yet it has remained rock steady. Film Dream Girl has raked in nearly Rs 65 crore at the box office so far. Released on September 13, this mid-range film is made on a budget of Rs 30 crore.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl on its opening day collected Rs 10.05 crore and by the end of weekend 1, the film did a business of Rs 44.57 crore at the domestic box office market. On Monday the film pulled in Rs 7.43 crore, on Tuesday Rs 7.40 crore and on Wednesday Rs 6.75 crore. Low-budgeted Dream Girl has also witnessed a phenomenal box office collection worldwide. The worldwide collections of Dream Girl have recorded Rs 73.89 crore so far.





#DreamGirl is a money spinner... Excellent trending on weekdays... Eyes â¹ 72 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr, Wed 6.75 cr. Total: â¹ 66.15 cr. #India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 19, 2019

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man who can imitate a female voice and plays female characters in Ramleela. He gets a job in an adult hotline, but things go haywire when customers, both men and women, fall for him and start searching for the face behind the sweet voice.

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa said Ayushmann Khurrana was his first and only choice for his directorial debut film 'Dream Girl'. The national award-winning actor will next be seen in Amar Kaushik's Bala, which is set to release on November 22.

This light-hearted film has received positive reviews from both critics and cinegoers unanimously. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Nachiket Pantvaidya, the film is supported by a cast of talented actors like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety famed actress Nushrat Bharucha, veteran actor Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht and Manjot Singh.

