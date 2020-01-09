Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar set to earn Rs 1,000 crore worldwide with his 2019 movies

Good Newwz box office collection: Akshay Kumar starrer film Good Newwz has actually brought some real good news for the actor as he set a new box office record. The 52-year old actor had cumulatively earned nearly Rs 720 crore in India last year.

From March 2019 release Kesari to Good Newwz, Akshay KUmar ruled at the box office by giving 4 blockbusters, including MIssion Mangal and Housefull 4 last year.

With this, Akshay Kumar has defeated Salman Khan by breaking the record he set in 2015. Here is glimpse at the break-up of collections:

AKSHAY KUMAR'S DOMESTIC BOX OFFICE COLLECTION:

Kesari - Rs 154.41 crore

Rs 154.41 crore Mission Mangal - Rs 202.98 crore

Rs 202.98 crore Housefull 4 - Rs 194.60 crore

Rs 194.60 crore Good Newwz - Rs 200 crore (expected)

Rs 200 crore (expected) TOTAL - Rs 723.39 crore

Salman Khan had held a previous record at Rs 510 crore in 2015.

AKSHAY KUMAR'S WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Kesari - Rs 203 crore

Rs 203 crore Mission Mangal - Rs 277 crore

Rs 277 crore Housefull 4 - Rs 293 crore

Rs 293 crore Good Newwz - Rs 305 crore (expected)

Rs 305 crore (expected) TOTAL - Rs 1078 crore

The previous best was Rs 968 crore by Salman Khan in 2015.

Besides, Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz also overshadowed Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 in the box office battle. While, Dabangg 3 collections were recorded at Rs 145 crore (approximately), Good Newwz is close to reaching the Rs 200 crore milestone.

Good Newwz has also emerged as Akshay Kumar's 12th consecutive blockbuster. Starting from Airlift (2016) till Good Newwz (2019) -- the actor has not given a single flop in the last three years.

Film Good Newwz is directed by debutante Raj Mehta. The film received praise from both audience and critics. Good Newwz saw an opening collection of Rs 17.56 crore. The film went on to make Rs 21.78 crore and Rs 26.65 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday. By the end of the first weekend, the film had already crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at Rs 65.99 crore. In its second week, Good Newwz earned Rs 136 crore till Friday (January 3). On Saturday, it minted Rs 11.70 crore. The film earned Rs 14.40 crore on Sunday and crossed the Rs 150 crore mark.

Good Newwz is about two couples trying to get pregnant through In vitro fertilisation method. Things change when two doctors goof up their IVF process. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Also read: Darbar Box Office Collection Prediction: Rajinikanth's Pongal release to witness record-breaking opening

Also read: Chhapaak Box Office Collection Prediction: Deepika Padukone's film off to a good start