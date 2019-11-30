Hotel Mumbai box office collection Day 1: Anupam Kher-Dev Patel film earns Rs 1 crore on its opening day

Hotel Mumbai which had a limited release on Friday (November 29) logged a slow start on its day 1 at the ticket window. The film earned a total of Rs 1.08 crore on Friday, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"#HotelMumbai - limited release - has a low Day 1... Needs to grow over the weekend... Fri Rs 1.08 cr. #India biz. All versions," he tweeted.

#HotelMumbai - limited release - has a low Day 1... Needs to grow over the weekend... Fri â¹ 1.08 cr. #India biz. All versions. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2019

Taj Mahal and Trident were the two Mumbai hotels that were attacked by 10 armed terrorists from Pakistan on November 26, 2008. Taj that was built by Ratan Tata's great-grandfather, Jamsetji Tata suffered a lot of damage in the horrific attacks.

Also Read: Commando 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's action film likely to earn Rs 5 crore on opening day

The film talks about the role of Taj hotel employees who went out of their way to ensure the safety of their guests on the fateful day of the terrorist attacks on Mumbai.

Directed by the Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras, Hotel Mumbai stars Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, and Jason Isaacs in key roles.

According to reports, the film opened with an occupancy of 10 to 15% and earned around Rs 50 lakhs on its first day. Hotel Mumbai is not likely to cross more than Rs 2 to 3 crore in collections on its first weekend.

Also Read: Marjaavaan box office collection Day 14: Sidharth Malhotra's film earns Rs 45 crore so far as collections drop