Marjaavaan box office collection Day 14: Sidharth Malhotra's film earns Rs 45 crore so far as collections drop

Marjaavaan box office collection: Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles has pocketed Rs 45.50 crore nett so far. The revenge saga is looking at a lifetime collection of Rs 49-50 crore amid a drop in its earnings, according to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

"#Marjaavaan Wednesday- Rs 75 Lakhs. Total- Rs 45.50 cr nett approx. Lifetime collection looking to close at Rs 49-50 cr nett," he tweeted

Marjaavaan raked in Rs 75 lakhs on Wednesday and collected around Rs 70 lakhs on Tuesday. The film witnessed a dip in its earnings as it entered in its second week at the ticket window.

The Milap Zaveri's film saw a 20 per cent drop in its box office collection on Monday, according to boxofficeindia.com. The film collected Rs 80 lakh on Monday.

If the film does not pick up, it will become tough for it to breach the Rs 50 crore mark.

Marjaavaan is a revenge saga that revolves around Raghu (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and Zoya (Tara Sutaria), whose blissful lives are turned upside down by Vishnu (Riteish Deshmukh), a vertically challenged gang leader. Deshmukh revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had helped the production team with some VFX shots for his portrayal of a vertically-challenged man.

While the film is doing average business at the box office, its songs like- 'Tum Hi Aana', sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Arijit Singh's 'Thodi Jagah' have topped several music charts.

Marjaavaan hit the screen on November 15. The film is facing stiff competition from John Abraham's 'Pagalpanti' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala'. While 'Bala' has collected over Rs 105 crore, 'Pagalpanti' has minted around Rs 24 crore till now.

