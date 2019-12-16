Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Collection Day 3: Dwayne Johnson's fantasy drama breaches Rs 20 crore mark in India

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Collection: Dwayne Johnson-starrer fantasy adventure comedy film 'Jumanji: The Next Level' has collected nearly Rs 20 crore at the Indian box office market in its opening weekend. Whereas, the film earned $60.1 million in the US market. According to NYT, the film has unseated 'Frozen 2' to claim the top spot in the American box office market.

With Johnson, 'Next Level' reunites Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black, the talented cast who appeared in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,' a 2017 reboot that made about $404.5 million during its run in the US theatres.

Jumanji: The Next Level released in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. The film follows the lives of four teenagers who accidentally find themselves caught inside a board game.

Jumanji: The Next Level is clashing with Rani Mukerjee starrer Mardaani 2 at the domestic box office market. Surprisingly, The Next Level has performed better than Mardaani 2 which collected Rs 10.55 crore in its first two days, whereas Jumanji: The Next Level raked in Rs 14.55 crore in the same period.

Also read: Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji's film gets a good start; likely to earn Rs 6 cr on Day 2

Also read : Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection on Day 1: Rani Mukerji's film off to a decent start; likely to earn Rs 4 cr