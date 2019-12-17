Jumanji The Next Level Box Office Collection Day 5: Dwayne Johnson's film surpasses Mardaani 2; earns Rs 26 crore

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Collection: The Dwayne Johnson-starrer Jumanji: The Next level has earned Rs 24.65 crore in the Indian box office market in its first-three days. The movie is estimated to have made Rs 2 crore on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 26 crore.

It is a sequel of 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and the fourth installment, overall, in the Jumanji franchise. The first Jumanji movie was released in 1995.

The Jake Kasdan directorial film has received mixed reviews from critics and has grossed $212 million worldwide. The fantasy drama minted $60.1 million in its opening weekend in the US alone. With this, it topped 'Welcome to The Jungle' which had earned in the range of $45 million-$50 million in the same period.

Jumanji: The Next Level also marks the highest debut for a December comedy.

'The Next Level' cast includes Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman.

In India, 'The Next Level' is competing against Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2. Surprisingly, Jumanji has surpassed Mardaani 2 in this box office battle. Mardaani 2 has so far made an estimated Rs 21 crore.

Also read: Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Collection Day 3: Dwayne Johnson's fantasy drama breaches Rs 20 crore mark in India

Also read: Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rani Mukerji's film earns over Rs 20 crore