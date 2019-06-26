Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor's film earns Rs 100 crore

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's latest film Kabir Singh has entered the Rs 100 crore club on Tuesday. Released in 3,123 screens, the film collected over Rs 70 crore on its opening weekend.

The film is doing doing remarkably good than all the big releases of 2019. The film has raked in Rs 27.75 crore which is the highest Sunday's collection of 2019, according to boxofficeindia.com.





Moreover, Kabir Singh has also surpassed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat to become Shahid's biggest-ever opener.

According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh is gradually eyeing a Rs 200 crore haul, and may also challenge box office numbers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is the highest grossing film of 2019 till now.

#KabirSingh is sensational... â¹ 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don't collect that on a Sun... Eyes â¹ 200 cr... May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: â¹ 88.37 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy' fame, Kabir Singh is the third take on the story, which was also remade in Tamil as 'Adithya Varma'.

However, despite Kabir Singh's success at the box office, the film's all three versions have drawn criticism for their depiction of toxic misogyny as the central character, a surgeon, descends into self-destruction and alcoholism following a heartbreak.

Censor board member Vani Tripathi Tikoo has blasted Kabir Singh's team for glorifying violence against women, labeling the film as 'terribly misogynistic'.

Previously, singer Sona Mohapatra had criticised the film.

Didnât notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the the chairperson of the @NCWIndia , makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to womenâs place in #India . ð´ https://t.co/zxcLWVFuiO â SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2019

Also read: Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer likely to enter Rs 100 crore club soon

Also read: Kabir Singh box office collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer rakes in around Rs 67.92 crore