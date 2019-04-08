Kesari Box Office Collection Day 18: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's film pacing towards Rs 150 crore

Akshay Kumar's film Kesari is inching towards Rs 150-crore mark. So far, the film has collected Rs 139.79 crore at the box office. Akshay Kumar starrer collected Rs 4.27 crore on its third weekend. According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, the journey of Kesari towards Rs 150 crore would depend on how the film would trend on weekdays and weekends.





Kesari picks up speed on third Saturday and should score again on Sunday. The journey thereafter - towards Rs 150 crore - is dependent on how it trends on weekdays and Weekend 4. Week 3: Friday 1.65 crore, Saturday 2.62 crore. Total: Rs 139.79 crore India business.

The periodic drama saw the highest opening of the year 2019 and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in the first three days. The film hit the screens on Holi on March 21. Kesari, helmed by Punabi movie director, Anurag Singh, is performing well in Delhi and Mumbai circuits. The film has crossed Rs 30-crore mark in these regions. In Delhi, Kesari has earned Rs 36.87 crore and in Mumbai Rs 33.90 crore, till now.

Kesari is based on Battle of Saragarhi, which was faught in the year 1897. The plot of the film revolves around the historical figure Havildar Ishar Singh (played by Akshay Kumar), who led the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army in the Battle Of Saragarhi. The film depicts the incredible story of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought against 10,000 Afghan troops, valiantly.

Recently, Kesari outgrossed Akshay's 2017 social drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Rs 134.22 crore) and became his careers' second-highest grossing film after 2.0 (Hindi version), that recorded Rs 189.55 crore in its lifetime.

Kesari is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Azure Entertainment. Earlier, the film was planned as a production collaboration between Salman Khan and Karan Johar and was announced in October 2017. However, Salman later backed out.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Kesari features Parineeti Chopra, Bhagyashree, Edward Sonnenblick, Ashwath Bhatt and Mir Sarwar in significant roles.

