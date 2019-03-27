Kesari Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra's film paces towards Rs 100 crore

After witnessing a huge opening weekend collection, Akshay Kumar's film Kesari continues its rule over the box office. The historic-drama film has raked in Rs 86.32 crore in five days. The film, however, witnessed a slight drop on Monday with an earning of Rs 8.25 crore. The film has made around Rs 7.17 crore on Tuesday, taking its total collection to Rs 93.49 crore.

#Kesari slows on Tue... North circuits continue to score and contribute to the total... Should cross â¹ 100 cr today/tomorrow... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr. Total: â¹ 93.49 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

#Kesari shouldâve collected in double digits on Mon... North circuits dominate, driving its biz... Faces more-than-required decline in some circuits... Tue-Thu crucial... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr. Total: â¹ 86.32 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2019

Kesari, helmed by Anurag Singh, has set many records since its release. The film has surpassed Gully Boy by becoming the highest opener of the year 2019. Kesari on its opening day minted Rs 21.06 crore whereas Gully Boy recorded Rs 19.40 crore on Day 1. Also, Kesari has also set the record of biggest weekend box office collections of this year. In the weekend, Kesari raked in Rs 56.65 crore.

However, Kesari witnessed only single-digit collections on Monday. According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Kesari performed well only in North circuits and saw more than required decline in other circuits, like Mumbai and Andhra Pardesh.

Kesari is based on Battle Of Saragarhi, which was fought in 1897. In the film, Akshay plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who led the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army in the Battle of Saragarhi. The plot of Kesari revolves around the story of 21 Sikh soldiers fighting valiantly against 10,000 Afghan troops.

Apart from Akshay and Parineeti, Kesari also features Bhagyashree, Edward Sonnenblick, Ashwath Bhatt and Mir Sarwar in significant roles. The film also features Parineeti Chopra as Havildar Ishwar Singh's wife.