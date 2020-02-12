Malang box office collection day 4: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani film earns Rs 30 crore

The Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani starrer Malang has breached the Rs 30-crore mark. The film had earned Rs 29.40 crore by Monday. Tuesday numbers, however, are yet to come out. The Mohit Suri directed suspense thriller released alongside the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial Shikara on February 7. The political drama directed by Chopra has earned a total of mere Rs 5.20 crore so far.

#Malang posts respectable numbers on Day 4... Metros/multiplexes contribute to its earnings... Needs to maintain the trend on remaining weekdays for a decent Week 1 total... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr. Total: â¹ 29.40 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2020

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Malang is Aditya Roy Kapur's highest opening weekend film as the solo hero after Aashiqui 2, Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor and OK Jaanu. These films collected Rs 20.50 crore (Aashiqui 2), Rs 13.60 crore (Daawat-e-Ishq), Rs 14.11 crore (Fitoor) and Rs 13.80 crore (OK Jaanu), respectively.

With Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur has tied up with the Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain Director Mohit Suri after 7 years. According to Taran Adarsh, Malang is a 'disappointment' and he gave it a rating of two stars. "Mohit Suri misses the bus this time... Malang works in patches, but its writing plays spoilsport, fails to grab your attention in entirety... Suspense doesn't create the desired impact either", Adarsh tweeted.

Malang is the story of two youngsters-Advait and Sara, played by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, respectively, whose lives take a dramatic turn. Apart from Kapur and Patani, this film features Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shaad Randhawa and Elli Avram in significant roles.

