Tanhaji Box Office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer period film rakes in over Rs 265 crore during fifth week

Tanhaji Box Office collection: The Ajay Devgn Kajol-starrer Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior has minted a total of Rs 266.88 crore so far. The period film, based on the capturing of the Kondhana fort, earned Rs 3.41 crores on Day 31. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Om Raut directed historical is 'a lottery'. He said that Tanhaji is likely to challenge the lifetime business of Kabir Singh.

#Tanhaji is a lottery... Solid trending in Weekend 5... Likely to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Difficult to guesstimate *lifetime biz* of #Tanhaji, since it refuses to slow down... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: â¹ 266.88 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020

Ajay Devgn Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji has done exceptionally well in the Maharashtra circuit. The period drama has made a total of Rs 130 crore in the Maharashtra circuit. According to Box Office India, the Devgn starrer could cross the Rs 140 crore mark in the Maharashtra circuit.

Tanhaji has also down decent business in the overseas as well. The film minted Rs 350 crore worldwide, according to Bollywood Hungama. Back home, Tanhaji has successfully emerged as the single big blockbuster of January 2020. The Ajay Devgn-starrer historical reduced the Meghna Gulzar directed Chhapaak and Kangana Ranaut's sports drama Panga to mere duds at the box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak managed to make Rs 34.08 crore whereas Panga made only Rs 25.64 crore at the box office.

Tanhaji released alongside Chhapaak on January 10,2020. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji stars actors like Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Padmavati Rao, Devdutta Nage and Neha Sharma in significant roles.

