Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rani Mukerji's film earns over Rs 20 crore

Mardaani 2 box office collection: Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 has witnessed a good a run in its first-four days at the box office. Released on December 13, the film opened with Rs 3.80 crore on Day 1. Its collections doubled at Rs 6.65 crore on Saturday and on Sunday, Mardaani 2 minted Rs 7.80 crore. However, according to early estimates, the Monday's collection of the action-drama was recorded around Rs 3 crore - a drop of 25 percent from its Day 1 collection.

Massive protests across India against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is one of the reason behind this dip in footfall. The box office collection of Mardaani 2 is recorded at an estimated Rs 21 crore till now.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 has become Rani Mukerji's biggest hit in recent times. Her last two films - 2018 release Hichki and 2014-release Mardaani - had earned Rs 15.35 crore and Rs 14. 46 crore in their first-three days, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Mardaani 2 is the second installment of the 2014 crime-thriller Mardaani, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The action-drama film has received U/A certification from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Mardaani 2 was released across 1,600 screens in India.

At present Mardaani is competing against Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level at the box office. The Dwayne Johnson starrer fantasy drama has raked in Rs 24.65 crore in its opening weekend in India alone. Worldwide, Jumanji: The Next Level has minted nearly $213 million.

