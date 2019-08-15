Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidya Balan-Akshay Kumar movie to be year's best opener?

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal is likely to become one of the year's biggest openers. In fact, if Mission Mangal's occupancy on the first day is taken into account then there is great news for the makers of this space movie. If only Hindi films are considered then Mission Mangal is likely to have the second best opening of the year after Bharat. Mission Mangal's box office collection is also bound to be around that of Gold, Akshay Kumar's biggest opener.

Mission Mangal has seen an occupancy of 50-55 per cent which is way ahead of its competitor, John Abraham's Batla House. Mumbai saw around 65-70 per cent occupancy, while Delhi-NCR has witnessed 70-75 per cent and the movie is off to a great start in Bengaluru with around 80 per cent.

The occupancy of the multi-starrer is similar to Gold but Mission Mangal's box office collection is likely to register higher because of lower GST rate. The ticket prices of Mission Mangal are also higher than Gold and Batla House has not opened as strong.

While Mission Mangal's box office collection is likely to be stellar, it will mostly be because of the star cast and the content. The movie does not have the pull of say, a Rohit Shetty film with blockbuster songs and action sequences.

Additionally, barring Friday, the Independence Day is practically a long weekend, which is likely to bring in the audiences. Moreover, theatres are also likely to witness more family footfall due to Raksha Bandhan.

Mission Mangal, based on India's Mangalyaan mission, has received mostly positive reviews. The BusinessToday.In gave it 3 out of 5 stars and said, "Mission Mangal is replete with cliches but it is enjoyable. Akshay Kumar looms around in Vidya Balan's shadow. She is delightful and is the star of the show."

Mission Mangal stars Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

