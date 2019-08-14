Mission Mangal box office collection prediction: Akshay Kumar's film to release on Independence Day; check songs, trailer, cast

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mnagal, one of the most-awaited movies of the year, is set to release on August 15. Film Mission Mangal features a formidable cast with the likes of Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and Sanjay Kapoor, apart from Akshay Kumar. Mission Mangal is based on the true events of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO} scientists who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission, launched in 2013. The mission saw India become the first Asian nation to reach Martian orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.Mission Mangal is said to be India's first film based on space technology.

Box Office Prediction: Since the release of the trailer, film Mission Mangal has drawn humongous craze among the audience. Besides, the film is releasing on a National Holiday, that will add up to an advantage for the film. Film Mission Mangal ticks all the boxes and is likely to become one of the highest openers of the years. The film is expected to earn between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore on its opening day. So far, Akshay Kumar's Gold is his highest opener of his career with Rs 25.25 crore.

Trailer: The trailer of Mission Mangal was released around three weeks ago. So far, the trailer has drawn huge interest among the cinegoers and has garnered 39 million views.

Soundtrack: The film has two songs-"Dil Mein Mars Hai" and "Shaabaashiyaan". In song Shaabaashiyaan, Akshay Kumar's character is seen with teary eyes, as the entire crew of the mission celebrated its unprecedented success. Shaabaashiyan is composed by Amit Trivedi, performed by Shilpa Rao, Anand Bhaskar and Abhijeet Srivastava, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Dil Mein Mars Hai is an inspirational anthem penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Amit Trivedi. It is performed by Benny Dayal and Vibha Saraf.

Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar's fifth consecutive Independence Day release after Brothers (2015), Rustom (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Gold (2018). The actor's track record on Independence Day has been fantastic. Barring Brothers, all the other films had gone on to become significant hits at the box office.