Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's film breaches Rs 100-crore mark

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office in just five days. With this earning, the film has broken Kesari's record, which earned Rs 100 crore in seven days. Mission Mangal has earned Rs 149.48 crore wordwide. The film, based on ISRO's mission to Mars, was released on Independence Day along with John Abraham's Batla House. John's film has earned nearly Rs 55 crore till now.

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day-wise:

Day 1 (opening day): Rs 29.16 crore

Day 2: Rs 17.28 crore

Day 3: Rs 23.58 crore

Day 4: Rs 27.54 crore

Day 5: Rs 8.91 crore

Opening weekend: Rs 97.56 crore

Total: Rs 106. 47 crore

Mission Mangal minted Rs 27.54 crore on Sunday, while Kapoor's film earned Rs 27.25 crore on Day 4. Also, Akshay Kumar's new film also surpassed his last year's blockbuster 2.0's opening weekend record, which had earned Rs 97.25 crore at the box office. Mission Mangal is based on the true events of ISRO scientists who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission, launched in 2013. The film features stellar cast--Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.

