Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's movie overtakes this record of 2.0, Kabir Singh

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's latest film Mission Mangal is set to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office in a matter of days. Mission Mangal -- that revolves around India's remarkable achievement in space science- will likely end up as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. Released on Independence Day holiday, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Mission Mangal had earned Rs 97.56 crore till Sunday. With this, Mission Mangal has broken Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh record of 'highest first-Sunday'. Mission Mangal minted Rs 27.54 crore on Sunday, while Kapoor's film earned Rs 27.25 crore. Also, Akshay Kumar has surpassed star's own November 2018 release 2.0's opening weekend record, which earned Rs 97.25 crore at the box office.





Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day-wise:

Day 1 (opening day): Rs 29.16 crore

Day 2: Rs 17.28 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.50 crore

Day 4: Rs 27.54 crore

Mission Mangal is based on the true events of ISRO scientists who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission, launched in 2013. The film has largely received positive reviews from both critics and audience. BusinessToday.In has given 3 stars to Mission Mangal and said, "Mission Mangal is not a perfect film -- in fact, it has multiple flaws. Nevertheless, it is an enjoyable ride to Mars".

Region-wise, the key contributor to Mission Mangal's big earnings are Mumbai, Delhi and UP and Punjab circuits, where the film has raked in nearly Rs 46 crore out the total 70.02 crore of earnings. Worldwide, Mission Mangal has earned Rs 92.46 crore. The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios. The film comprises stellar cast like, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.

