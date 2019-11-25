Pagalpanti box office collection Day 3: John Abraham's film close to cross Rs 20 crore mark

Pagalpanti box office collection: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Arshad Warsi's Pagalpanti has finished its first weekend at the box office. The multistarrer film, which was released on November 8 opened with Rs 5 crore at the box office. On its second day (Saturday), Pagalpanti raked in Rs 6.25 crore. As per early estimates, on Sunday (Day 3), Pagalpanti earned Rs 7-8 crore. Pagalpanti has recorded a total box office collection of Rs 18 crore in its opening weekend.

Pagalpanti narrates the story of three young men who plan to become rich by fooling two gangsters by and robbing their money.

Pagalpanti has received strong criticism for its dialogues and poor storyline. Anees Bazmee has directed Pagalpanti. The film is produced under T-Series and Panorama Studios.

Pagalpanti is facing stiff competition from Walt Disney's Frozen -2. This animated drama had minted record-breaking $350 million worldwide on its release date, according to Forbes. In India, the film has minted Rs 10.50 crore in two days. The English version of the film is voiced by Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell while Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra have dubbed the Hindi version.

