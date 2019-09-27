Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas box office collection Day 7: Karan Deol's film earns Rs 6.05 crore in one week

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas box office collection: Sunny Deol's directorial debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has gone unnoticed in the race of box office collections. With this film, Sunny launched his son Karan Deol, along with actress Sahher Bambba, but it has not made much impact at the ticket counter. So far, Pal Pla Dil Ke Paas has raked in Rs 6.05 crore in about one week. As per early estimates, the film collected Rs 50 lakh on Thursday (Day 7).

Despite no-so-good earnings, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has performed better than the other two films released last week -- Sonam Kapoor and Dulqer Salman starrer The Zoya Factor and Sanjay Dutt's politic drama Prassthanam.

The Zoya Factor, in its first week, has collected merely Rs 2.85 crore, making it Sonam Kapoor's worst performing movies in past 10 years. The Zoya Factor is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel with the same name. In the comedy film, Sonam is seen as a lucky charm for the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. Dulquer is featured as the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Film Prassthanam, which has also shown a dismal performance, has earned Rs 4.33 crore in its first week. Prassthanam is the remake of 2010 Telugu hit having the same name. It is produced by Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt.

This week (Sept 20-Sept 27) was also ruled by Chhichhore and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl. Both the films have together earned Rs 240 crore (approximately). In terms of worldwide collections, Chhichhore has raked in Rs 186.72 crore and Dream Girl has earned Rs 151.37 crore. Chhichhore was released on September 6 and Dream Girl on September 13.

