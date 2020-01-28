Panga Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's film struggles to stay afloat

Panga box office collection: Kangana Ranaut starrer film Panga, which received positive response from critics, has failed to register good earnings at the box office.

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga has minted around Rs 14 crore in the domestic market. In the overseas market, it has amassed $611,000 (Rs 4.37 crore) in three days of release. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, Panga earned $290,000 in the USA and Canada; $151,000 in UAE, $58,000 in UK and $48,000 in Australia.

Panga is a sport drama film wherein Kangana is featured as Jaya Nigam, a kabaddi player who makes a comeback into the game after becoming mother. In the film, Jassie Gill plays the role of Kangana's husband Prashant Shrivastava, while Neena Gupta is seen in the role of Kangana's mother.

Panga released alonside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D, on January 24. Street Dancer 3D has fared well than Panga at the box office. The Varun Dhawan starrer has minted Rs 47 crore so far. However, Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has impacted the box office business of both these films across Mumbai, central India and the Nizam/Andhra Pradesh region. Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior has done a total business of Rs 218 crore till now.

Also read: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film sees decline; earns Rs 47 crore

Also read: Panga Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's film collects Rs 11 crore