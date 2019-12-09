Panipat Box office Collection Day 3: Sanjay Dutt-Arjun Kapoor period drama earns Rs 18 crore

Panipat Box office Collection: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's period drama Panipat got to a slow start at the ticket window, earning over Rs 18 crore in its first weekend. The period drama has done a box office business of $562,000 [Rs 4.01 crore] in the overseas market.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, film Panipat has raked in $2,50,000 in USA and Canada market; $221,000 in UAE; $36,000 in the UK and $43,000 in Fiji and New Zealand markets.

Released on December 6, Panipat collected Rs 4.12 crore on its opening day. On its Day 2, the film raked in Rs 5.78 crore. Further, according to boxofficeindia.com, the film earned nearly Rs 8 crore on Sunday (Day 3), taking its overall box office collection to Rs 18 crore in three days.

Region-wise, trade analyst Tran Adrash mentioned in his tweet that Panipat fared well in Maharashtra. The film has alone pulled in 4 crore (approx) in Mumbai. In Delhi, it has almost breached Rs 1 crore mark and in Punjab, the movie's collections have crossed Rs 50 crore mark.

Lagaan-director Ashutosh Gowariker has made his comeback after three years through Panipat. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat which took place on the 14th January in 1761 between the Marathas and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army in the third battle of Panipat. Sanjay Dutt is seen as Ahmad Shah Abdali. Abdali is regarded as the founder of Afghanistan. Kriti Sanon is seen as Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

Apart from these three, the other supporting cast of Panipat includes Mohnish Bahl as Nana Saheb Peshwa, Kunal Kapoor as Shuja-ud-Daula, Zeenat Aman as Sakina Begum and Padmini Kolhapure as Gopika Bai.

National Award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai recreated the majestic Shaniwar Wada (a historical fortification in Pune which was the seat of the Peshwas of the Maratha Empire until 1818) at ND Studios. Neeta Lulla has designed the costumes.

