Panipat box office collection: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film earns over 6 crore on Day 1

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's period drama Panipat has got a slow start at the box office, earning over Rs 4-4.25 crore on its first in India. The film has reportedly done a business of over Rs 2.22 crore across overseas markets too, taking its total collection to over 6.5-7 crore on Day 1.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Panipat has received a positive response from the audience and the film is likely to do well on Day 2 and Day 3. He also cited excessive run time for over three hours for the lukewarm response.

"Panipat records low numbers on Day 1... Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Friday 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz... Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours]," he tweeted.

#Panipat records low numbers on Day 1... Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri â¹ 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz... Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours]. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

Among overseas markets, the film earned a maximum of $171,000 in UAE and other Gulf countries. On the domestic front, Panipat has done well across Maharashtra, especially Mumbai.

For Arjun Kapoor, Panipat could be his third biggest opener to date. His previous films, Mubarakan and Half Girlfriend had raked in Rs 4.94 crore and Rs 9.27 crore on their opening day.

Lagaan-director Ashutosh Gowariker has made his comeback after three years on Panipat. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat which took place on the 14 of January in 1761 between the Marathas and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army in the third battle of Panipat. Sanjay Dutt is seen as Ahmad Shah Abdali. Abdali is regarded as the founder of Afghanistan. Kriti Sanon is seen as Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

Apart from these three, the other supporting cast of Panipat includes Mohnish Bahl as Nana Saheb Peshwa, Kunal Kapoor as Shuja-ud-Daula, Zeenat Aman as Sakina Begum and Padmini Kolhapure as Gopika Bai.

National Award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai recreated the majestic Shaniwar Wada (a historical fortification in Pune which was the seat of the Peshwas of the Maratha Empire until 1818) at ND Studios. Neeta Lulla has designed the costumes.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Prediction: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar's film set for a stellar start

Also read: Commando 3 box office collection Day 6: Vidyut Jammwal's movie earns Rs 27 crore; top grosser among other franchise films