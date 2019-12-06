Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Prediction: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar's film set for a stellar start

Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's film "Pati Pati Aur Woh" has hit the theatres today. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is the remake of 1978 film of same name.

Pati Patni Aur Woh prediction: Pati Patni Aur Woh, the remake of BR Chopra's hit film, is a romantic comedy that revolves around the lives of Abhinav Tyagi, Vedika Tyagi and Tapasya Singh. The remake of the 1978 film has been given a modern touch.

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Pati Patni Aur Woh is set to experience a good run at the box office. The film would earn between Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore on its opening day, taking the lifetime collection of the film to around Rs 85 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh has released alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Panipat'. With the clash between these two big releases, audiences are likely to have a great time this weekend.

Pati Patni Aur Woh review: The remake of the cult-comedy drama, film Pati Patni Aur Woh has been appreciated by film critics unanimously. Film critic Taran Adarsh has given Pati Patni Aur Woh 3.5 stars and has said, "Thoroughly entertaining contemporary adaptation of BR Chopra's classic... Well penned, well executed, well enacted [Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi, Ananya, Aparshakti, all in terrific form]... Recommended".

Pati Patni Aur Woh cast: Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Abhinav "Chintu" Tyagi, Bhumi Pednekar is Vedika Tyagi, Ananya Panday is Tapasya Singh and Aparshakti Khurana portrays Fahim Rizvi.

Pati Patni Aur Woh songs: The film's album comprises six songs.The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rochak Kohli, Sachet-Parampara, Tony Kakkar and Lijo George - DJ Chetas. Songs like "Dheeme Dheeme" and "Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare" have garnered 33 million and 45 million views on YouTube. The song "Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare" from Dulhe Raja, originally composed by Anand-Milind and written by Sameer Anjaan was recreated for the film twice - once by Tanishk Bagchi and then by DJ Chetas.

Also read: Hotel Mumbai Box Office Collection Day 6: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film struggles to stay afloat

Also read: Commando 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Vidyut Jammwal starrer dominates theatres; runs steady