Roohi Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer earns 3 crore on Mahashivratri

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer horror comedy film Roohi is one of the first major films to release after the Centre allowed cinema halls to function at full capacity. The film raked in Rs 3.06 crore on the first day of its release despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes the film has managed to create some buzz at the box office due to its release on Mahashivratri holiday.





He further mentioned a lion's share of the film's earnings comes from national multiplex chains. Adarsh tweeted, "Roohi contribution from national multiplex chains... Day 1 (Thursday)... Mahashivratri holiday... PVR: RS 93 lakh, INOX: Rs 60 lakh, and Cinepolis: Rs 32 lakh. Contribution from these three chains is approximately Rs 1.85 crore on Day 1, despite COVID pandemic."

While talking about his experience of watching the film, Adarsh gave a one-word review of 'disappointing'. He gave the Jahnvi Kapoor film a 2-star rating and wrote, "Nowhere close to Stree... Weak screenwriting... Works in bits and spurts, not in entirety... Second half+climax lacks impact... Jahnvi Kapoor very good, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma excel. #RoohiReview"

The film is directed by Hardik Mehta and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao in main roles.

