Master box office collection Day 5: Vijay's film continues winning streak in Australia, New Zealand

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film Master is ruling the overseas market. The film has earned $ 684,814 (Rs 3.85 crore) in Australia and NZ$ 124,076 (Rs 64.71 lakhs) in New Zealand in the opening weekend.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted NZ$ 56,615 on Wednesday; NZ$ 17,019 on Thursday; NZ$ 19,080 on Friday; NZ$ 20,011 on Saturday; and NZ$ 11,351 on Sunday in New Zealand.



Master, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, earned A$ 283,517 on Wednesday; A$ 96,271 on Thursday; A$ 107,672 on Friday; A$ 123,080 on Saturday; and A$ 74,274 on Sunday in Australia.

Meanwhile, in the domestic market, Master grossed around Rs 82 crore on the opening five days, film critic Kaushik LM claimed. With this, the film has entered the list of "All-time top-10 grosser in Tamil Nadu" Kaushik added.

#Master opening 5-days TN gross is around 82 CR. Enters the list of alltime Top10 TN grossers alreadyð#ThalapathyVijay's 4th entry in this elite Top10.



Lot more milestones to come ð â Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 18, 2021

Chennai, home to Vijay's most ardent fans, is leading the way in terms of box office collections. The film clocked Rs 5.43 lakh crore in the first-five days in the city.

5 back to back 1 CR+ days for #Master in Chennai city, from Wedn to Sunday. FAB openingðð



Sunday - 1.04 CR



5-days total city gross is 5.43 CR#ThalapathyVijay#MasterPongal â Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 18, 2021

Though orders of the Tamil Nadu government to extend theatre occupancy to 100 per cent have been revoked, Vijay's fans have been breaking all social distancing norms, queuing up outside theatres.

Master was initially planned for theatrical release on April 9, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The makers of the film preferred to wait for a theatrical release, rather than releasing it on any over-the-top media service. Master was released on January 13.

Apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the film features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles.

