Simmba Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan film inches towards Rs 250-crore

Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's Simmba has set the box office on fire. Rohit Shetty directorial has become a massive hit and has managed to gross over Rs 150 crore in its first week. The action-cop-drama is slowly making its way to the Rs 250-crore club.

Ranveer Singh's Simmba earned Rs 20.72 crore on its very first day and managed to collect Rs 23.33 crore on its second day. The movie made Rs 31.02 crore on its third day, therefore taking its total collection to Rs 75.11 crore in just three days. The film collected Rs 21.24 crore on Monday and raked over Rs 26 crore on 1st January.

Ranveer Singh's Simmba grossed Rs 14.49 crore and Rs 11.78 crore on Wednesday and Thursday respectively at the box office. Simmba made a total collection of Rs 150.81 crore at the domestic box office in one week and continues its strong run in its second week.

#Simmba roars and scores at the BO... Crosses â¹ 150 cr mark in Week 1... Glowing word of mouth has converted into footfalls... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr, Tue 28.19 cr, Wed 14.49 cr, Thu 11.78 cr. Total: â¹ 150.81 cr. India biz. SUPER HIT. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

Ranveer Singh's Simmba has managed to shatter the first week collection record of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and Salman Khan's Race 3 at the domestic box office. Thugs of Hindostan had earned Rs 137.55 crore, while Race 3 grossed Rs 144.51 crore in their first week respectively.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Simmba crossed Rs 50 crore mark in three days, Rs 100 crore milestone on Day 5 and Rs 150 crore target on Day 7. Simmba might also be able to achieve Rs 250 crore milestone, he added.

#Simmba benchmarks... Crossed â¹ 50 cr: Day 3 â¹ 100 cr: Day 5 â¹ 150 cr: Day 7 With no major release today, #Simmba is sure to dominate the marketplace... â¹ 200 cr mark is definitely within reach... Can even touch â¹ 250 cr, depending on how it trends from next week [11 Jan]. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

Simmba has become Ranveer Singh's biggest release in his career to date and has also become Rohit's eighth consecutive movie to touch Rs 100 crore mark. Simmba has collected over Rs 58 crore at overseas box office.

Rohit Shetty has co-produced Simmba along with Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions. Ranveer Singh's movie was released on December 28.

Simmba narrates the story of Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao, a corrupt policeman. Bhalerao is forced to choose a more righteous path when the woman he considers his younger sister gets brutally raped and murdered. Simmba has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.

Simmba features Sonu Sood, Ashwini Kalsekar, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar and the team of Golmaal series- Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade in cameo appearances.

