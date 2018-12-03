2.0 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's movie makes Rs 400 crore worldwide; overtakes Fantastic Beasts

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 has crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide. The movie is earning more than Hollywood movies like Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

As per trade analysts, 2.0 is performing better than Hollywood movies that released with it. Rajinikanth's film has collected $52.5 million (outside North America). On the other hand, Fantastic Beasts and Ralph Breaks the Internet have earned $40.2 million and $33.7 million respectively (outside North America).

According to trade experts' estimates 2.0 has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in the Indian box office. The movie has also become the highest-grossing Tamil film ever. The film had collected Rs 64 crore on Thursday, Rs 45 crore on Friday and Rs 56 crore on Saturday. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion currently holds the title for the highest opening weekend collection in India. SS Rajamouli's movie had grossed Rs 385 crore in its opening weekend.

The increase in 2.0's box-office collections is driven by the Hindi version, especially in Mumbai and Northern India. In Chennai, Rajinikanth's hometown the movie has crossed Rs 10 crore mark in just four days, reported Box Office India.

#2Point0 with $3,588,450 is now 2018's Highest Grossing South Movie in #USA It overtakes #Rangasthalam 's Life-time gross of $3,513,450.. * #2Point0 - 3 Lang Versions.. #Rangasthalam - Only Telugu.. - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 3, 2018

2.0 has collected Rs 33.69 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It has also crossed $3 million in the US. The movie had surpassed Telugu film Rangasthalam and now is in fourth position among the 2018's highest-grossing South Indian releases at the US box office. 2.0 is behind both the Baahubali films and Kabali.

Within just two days of its release, 2.0 became the quickest film to sell 3 million tickets on BookMyShow. The Hindi version of the movie contributed 30 per cent of the total bookings. The massive following of the actors, the direction and storyline has helped the film to achieve the milestone.

S Shankar's directorial is the sequel to 2010's Enthiran (Robot). Rajinikanth plays the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti in this movie. In 2.0, Chitti is brought back to life by Dr Vaseegaran to fight Pakshirajan, played by Akshay Kumar. 2.0 also stars Sudhanshu Panday, Adil Hussain and Amy Jackson.

