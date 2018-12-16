2.0 box office collection Day 17: Rajinikanth's film has one more week to score big before Shah Rukh Khan's Zero releases

Rajinikanth's 2.0 is having a great run since its release. The movie is going steady and has entered its third week at the box office. The film has already surpassed Rs 700 crore mark at the global box office. 2.0 Hindi has earned over Rs 177.75 crore.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh has tweeted that that '2.0 has one more week to score before the biggies arrive'. He has also provided details of 2.0's entire second week's collections in his tweet.

#2Point0 crosses 175 cr mark... Has one more week to score before the biggies arrive... [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 12 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 2.95 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 1.90 cr. Total: 177.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2018

With the upcoming release of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, Rajinikanth's movie might see a decline in its earnings. However, the film's Hindi version might still be able to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

According to trade expert Ramesh Bala, 2.0 has become the second highest grossing Tamil movie in Kerala. The movie has managed to earn Rs 21.50 crore in 17 days in Kerala.

At the #Kerala Box Office, #2Point0 with 17 days gross of 21.50 Crs (Incl of 3D Charges) has gone past #Mersal 's Lifetime 20 Crs to become All-time No.2 Tamil movie in the state.. pic.twitter.com/zyc7jz2pC3 - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 16, 2018

2.0 has also broken several records. The movie has surpassed the worldwide collections of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat in just 11 days. Padmawat had earned Rs 560 crore at the global box office. 2.0 is the third film to earn over USD 5 million at the US box office, but it is still behind Padmaavat and Sanju.

Currently, the filmmakers are eagerly waiting its China release. According to Lyca Productions, the movie will be displayed in over 10,000 screens in China. 2.0 is expected to release in China by May 2019. The sci-fi movie has Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in primary roles.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Mastercard says will start deleting data of Indian cardholders from global servers; warns of impact

Also Read: 369 infrastructure projects show cost overrun of Rs 3.58 lakh crore due to delays