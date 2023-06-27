Adipurush box office collection day 11: Prabhas film in a downward spiral, mints Rs 1.75 cr on second Monday  

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is in a downward spiral as the film collected a meagre Rs 1.75 crore on its second Monday, as per initial estimates. With this, Adipurush’s total domestic collections have reached Rs 277.50 crore on its eleventh day at the box office, as per trade portal Sacnilk. The film raked in Rs 7.2 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 5.25 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 3.40 crore on its second Friday. The film had 8.06 per cent occupancy at the Hindi box office on June 26.

Adipurush could collect Rs 259.90 crore in its first week only because the film did great numbers on its first weekend. The Prabhas-starrer film made Rs 86.75 crore on its first Friday, Rs 65.25 crore on its first Saturday, and Rs 69.10 crore on its first Sunday.

The film saw a fall of over 75 per cent in its box office collections from its first Monday given negative reviews and massive ticket booking cancellations. The film could manage to rake in only Rs 16 crore on its first Monday, Rs 10.7 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 7.25 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 4.85 crore on its first Thursday.

Despite its domestic collections seeing no signs of recovery, Adipurush is inching closer towards Rs 450 crore-mark at the global box office. T-Series tweeted on Monday: “We are incredibly touched by the overwhelming response shown towards Adipurush. Jai Shri Ram (sic)”.

Made at a budget of Rs 500 crore to Rs 700 crore, Adipurush is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana and is centered on the theme of victory of good over evil. Directed by Om Raut, the film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan, Vatsal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan in significant roles. Adipurush has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

