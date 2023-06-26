Adipurush box office collection day 10: Prabhas' film struggles to hit Rs 300 cr domestically; collects Rs 6 cr on Sunday

Prabhas' latest film Adipurush is struggling to hit the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office. The Om Raut directorial could only manage to rake in around Rs 6 crore on its second Sunday as per initial estimates, taking its total collections to Rs 274.55 crore. Adipurush collected Rs 3.40 crore on its second Friday and Rs 5.25 crore on its second Saturday, according to trade portal Sacnilk. The film registered an overall theatre occupancy of 16.34 per cent in the Hindi belt on June 25.

Adipurush's box office collections saw a massive drop of over 75 per cent from its first Monday after doing great numbers on its first weekend. The film could only manage to collect Rs 16 crore on its first Monday, Rs 10.7 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 7.25 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 4.85 crore on its first Thursday. The latest Prabhas film minted Rs 86.75 crore on its opening day, Rs 65.25 crore on its first Saturday, and Rs 69.10 crore on its first Sunday.

Meanwhile, Adipurush producer T-Series has once again slashed the ticket prices of the film. Moviegoers can now book tickets for the Prabhas film at just Rs 112. The movie is currently running in cinemas with edited and changed dialogues. T-Series tweeted: "Witness the epic saga unfold. Book your tickets starting from just Rs 112 and experience the grandeur world of Adipurush. Offer starts tomorrow!"

This, however, is not the first time that T-Series has slashed ticket prices of Adipurush to attract audiences to the theatres. Last week, the makers announced a special offer on Adipurush tickets from June 22-23. As per this offer, Adipurush 3D tickets were available for just Rs 150. The offer was not valid for moviegoers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It focuses on the victory of good over evil and features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Vatsal Sheth in pivotal roles.

