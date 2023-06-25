Adipurush box office collection day 9: Prabhas’ film sees slight recovery; collects Rs 5.25 cr on Saturday 

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush saw a slight recovery on its second Saturday as the film is estimated to have collected Rs 5.25 crore on its ninth day in all languages. Adipurush could only collect Rs 3.40 crore on its second Friday in all languages, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, Adipurush’s total collections all over India are estimated to have reached Rs 268.55 crore as of Saturday. The latest Prabhas film could cross the Rs 250 crore-mark only because its first weekend at the box office was great. It collected Rs 86.75 crore on its opening day, Rs 65.25 crore on its first Saturday, and Rs 69.1 crore on its first Sunday.

The film’s collections, however, saw a massive slide of over 75 per cent on its first Monday. Adipurush’s box office collection dropped to Rs 16 crore on its first Monday. Ever since, the Om Raut directorial has been in a free fall at the box office as the film raked in merely Rs 10.25 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 7.25 crore on its first Wednesday, Rs 4.85 crore on its first Thursday, and Rs 3.40 crore on its first Friday.

The film’s box office performance has been impacted by a slew of factors—negative word of mouth, massive ticket cancellations, and a reduction in shows across multiplexes and theatres citing poor audience response. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) as well as many moviegoers sought a ban on the film due to the alleged misrepresentation of the Ramayana in the film.

Meanwhile, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said the controversies around Adipurush will discourage filmmakers from announcing another project based on the Ramayana. He added box office performance of the project will also be a major concern.

Vijayabalan tweeted: “After seeing the kind of criticisms, ban demands, boycott trends and backlashes for Adipurush, filmmakers are now hesitant to touch or announce another Ramayana project. Even if they somehow overcome all the above stated factors, box office performance will be the major worrying concern” .

After seeing the kind of criticisms, ban demands, boycott trends and backlashes for #Adipurush, film makers are now hesitant to touch or announce another Ramayana project.



Even if they somehow overcome all the above stated factors, Box Office performance will be the major… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 22, 2023

Directed by Om Raut, the film is an adaptation of the Ramayana and focuses on the victory of good over evil. The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Vatsal Sheth, Tejaswini Pandit, Sonal Chauhan, and Trupti Toradmal in pivotal roles.

