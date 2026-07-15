'Alpha' box office collection day 12: Alia Bhatt's film dented by 'Dhamaal 4', still remains shy of ₹100 crore mark

Alpha, Yash Raj Films’ first women-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, has had a dismal run at the box office so far. The film is yet to cross the ₹100 crore worldwide mark after 12 days of release. The film, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in leading roles, opened to a decent first weekend and then saw a gradual decline in its box office run. The film collected about ₹47.45 crore in its first week, followed by a slower second-week run.

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MUST READ: 'Alpha' box office collection day 11: After a dismal run, will Alia Bhatt film touch ₹100 crore mark worldwide?

Alia Bhatt's latest film made ₹1.65 crore on its second Friday, ₹2.25 crore on its second Saturday, ₹2.25 crore on its second Sunday, ₹0.75 crore on its second Monday, and ₹0.85 crore on its second Tuesday.

The film collected roughly ₹55.2 crore net in India and about ₹26.7 crore overseas by day 12, bringing its global tally to ₹92.47 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

READ MORE: 'Alpha' box office collection day 11: After a dismal run, will Alia Bhatt film touch ₹100 crore mark worldwide?

Second-week pressure and the “Dhamaal effect”

Alpha saw a sharp decline in its earnings in the second week as the Ajay Devgn-led comedy Dhamaal 4 released on July 10 and immediately began to eat into screens and footfalls. The total occupancy in Alpha’s theatrical shows fell significantly on days after Dhamaal 4’s release, confirming the expected audience shift toward the new comic franchise entry.

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READ ALSO: 'Dhamaal 4' box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn-led film crosses ₹100 crore worldwide

How does Alpha compare within the YRF Spy Universe?

Alpha is the weakest performer in the YRF Spyverse after the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2. War 2 made a total of ₹851 crore worldwide and ₹236.55 crore at the domestic box office.

The Spyverse's top performer remains Pathaan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of more than 4 years.