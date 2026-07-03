'Only 3 people in the theatre': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-led Alpha hit by corporate booking claims

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh-starrer Alpha opened in theatres today as the seventh title in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe and its first female-led standalone action film. After the first day first shows of the film got over, moviegoers claimed on social media that corporate bookings were being made to boost Alpha's collections.

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A netizen claimed that tickets priced between ₹100-₹450 are going unsold, whereas those priced above ₹1,700 are getting booked.

The user said, "What is this obsession with surpassing #Dhurandhar’ collections? No one is buying the tickets priced at ₹100–200-300-400-450, yet all the tickets in the ₹1700-1800-1900-2000-2100–2500 range are getting booked—do they take the public for fools? Let the film run on its own merit; if it’s good, people will certainly watch it. What is the point of buying tickets yourself?"

🚨🚨 CORPORATE BOOKING SCAM 🚨🚨



We have nothing against #AliaBhatt and #Sharvari, but YRF has crossed the line with these corporate bookings.



What is this obsession with surpassing #Dhurandhar’ collections ?



No one is buying the tickets priced at ₹100–200-300-400-450, yet… pic.twitter.com/QoXY1sLaYg — Akkian(Viratian) by heart (@DevoteeAkki) July 2, 2026

"And now corporate has entered the game. I don't even understand why they bother releasing the film in theatres? When you have to manipulate the numbers. Run a strong PR campaign and claim it has collected ₹1,000 crore. At that point, there's no need to release the film at all," a user said.

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And now corporate has entered the game. I don’t even understand why they bother releasing the film in theatres?When you have to manipulate the no. Run a strong PR campaign and claim it has collected ₹1,000 crore. At that point, there’s no need to release the film at all.

#Alpha — Aarush Ak (@iamaarushak) July 2, 2026

A second user wrote, "Alpha takes an earth shattering opening in morning shows. Theatres are that much overcrowded that they had to adjust me in a private screening with 2 other people. Unka to sahi hai lekin m kese akele jhelunga torcher."

#Alpha takes an earth shattering opening in morning shows. Theatres are that much overcrowded that they had to adjust me in a private screening with 2 other people. unka to sahi h lekin m kese akele jhelunga torcher. pic.twitter.com/4JHsWkEjT9 — Dambodher Lal (@dumbpedia) July 3, 2026

A third user claimed, "Watching Alpha and it feels like YRF has kept a private screening just for me, there's hardly a human in the theatre. They were not even ready to start the film too, but after pleading a bit they agreed and till now it's (sic)."

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Watching #Alpha and it feels like YRF has kept a private screening just for me, there's hardly a human in the theatre. They were not even ready to start the film too, but after pleading a bit they agreed.😭🫣and till now it's🙊 — Abhijeet🏹 (@Skyhigh_xoz) July 3, 2026

A fourth user said that Mumbai rains might have played spoilsport for Alia Bhatt's latest film. "Alpha opens with a very low occupancy. I was hoping for a 8-9 crore opening. Heavy rainfall across many parts of the country has definitely affected footfalls and occupancy. However, the reports are encouraging. Hoping film picks up by the evening and finishes the day on a good note."

#Alpha opens with a very low occupancy. I was hoping for a 8–9 cr opening.



Heavy rainfall across many parts of the country has definitely affected footfalls & occ. However, the reports are encouraging. Hoping film picks up by the evening and finishes the day on a good note. — Gaurav Mishra🇮🇳 (@Gaurav_5599) July 3, 2026

Alpha box office prediction day 1

The film is likely to be one of the weakest openers in the YRF Spyverse. According to trade reports, Alpha is likely to have an opening of ₹7-8 crore due to meek advance bookings.

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The advance bookings remained slow due to the dismal word-of-mouth after the teaser and trailer came out. Cinephiles also claimed the film was a copy-paste job and scenes were taken from several international films such as La Femme Nikita, Atomic Blonde, Black Widow, and others.

Alpha advance booking day 1

According to Sacnilk, the film made a steady start in PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, selling about 39,000 opening-day tickets for around Rs 1.50 crore. PVR sold 21,500 tickets, INOX 12,000 and Cinepolis 5,500, while occupancy across nearly 2,800 tracked shows stood at about 6 per cent.

Metros led the early momentum, with NCR grossing Rs 60 lakh from 867 shows and Mumbai Rs 56 lakh from 697. Bengaluru added Rs 27 lakh from 338 shows, Hyderabad Rs 17 lakh from 249 and Pune Rs 9 lakh from 258. Pan-India advance sales reached about 90,000 tickets and Rs 3.06 crore, mostly in 2D Hindi across more than 8,200 shows.

On BookMyShow, ticket sales rose from about 16,000 on July 1 to over 54,000 on July 2, with more than 159,000 users showing interest before release. With Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Hrithik Roshan's cameo as Kabir, the film's weekend now hinges on word-of-mouth and stronger evening walk-ins.