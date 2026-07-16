'Alpha' box office collection day 13: Alia Bhatt's film continues to struggle. Is ₹100 crore milestone a far cry?

Alpha’s box office run has slowed sharply in its second week, with the film collecting ₹ 93.48 crore worldwide as of its second Wednesday and is still short of the Rs 100 crore milestone. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer has been impacted by the release of Dhamaal 4, which has taken away screens and audience share.

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According to trade portal Sacnilk, Alpha has earned about ₹55.8 crore net in India and around ₹ 27 crore from overseas markets by the end of day 13.

The film’s recent daily collections have also softened, with earnings of ₹1.65 crore on its second Friday, ₹2.25 crore on its second Saturday, ₹2.25 crore on its second Sunday, ₹ 0.75 crore on its second Monday, ₹0.85 crore on its second Tuesday, and ₹0.60 crore on its second Wednesday.

The box office dip comes after the arrival of Ajay Devgn-led Dhamaal 4 on July 10, which has clearly intensified competition for shows and footfalls. Alpha’s occupancy fell significantly after the comedy sequel’s release, confirming the shift in audience attention.

ALSO READ: 'Alpha' box office collection day 12: Alia Bhatt's film dented by 'Dhamaal 4', still remains shy of ₹100 crore mark

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The film is underperforming because the theatrical momentum faded quickly after the first week, and its daily collections dropped once the initial curiosity factor wore off.

The release of Dhamaal 4 appears to have split audience attention and reduced Alpha’s screen count and occupancy, especially in its second week.

The movie has also faced a tougher box office environment because word of mouth has not been strong enough to sustain repeat viewings.

In addition, the spy-action genre tends to depend heavily on scale, novelty, and strong reviews, and Alpha has not generated the kind of buzz needed to maintain strong weekday numbers.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha focuses on a highly trained assassin, raised in isolation, who teams up with her long-lost sister to take down a rogue creator and his dark military program. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on July 3.