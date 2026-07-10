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'Alpha' box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt's film in downward spiral, will it benefit Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4'?

'Alpha' box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt's film in downward spiral, will it benefit Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4'?

In its first week, Alia Bhatt's latest film is yet to make ₹50 crore in India, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 9:40 AM IST
'Alpha' box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt's film in downward spiral, will it benefit Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4'?Box Office Update: Alpha struggles, Dhamaal 4 eyes decent opening

Star cast, spy setting, big-ticket action — Alpha had it all on paper. But the box office isn't buying the hype, and Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's much-anticipated entertainer is struggling to find its footing in week one. The film is struggling to stay afloat as Ajay Devgn-led comic caper Dhamaal 4 has hit the theatres today. 

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In its first week, Alia Bhatt's latest film is yet to make ₹50 crore in India, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

DON'T MISS | 'Alpha' box office collection day 5: Some respite for Alia Bhatt's film on Tuesday. Can it stay strong before 'Dhamaal 4'?

Alpha box office day 7

The film, which is a part of the YRF Spyverse, raked in ₹9.25 crore on its first Friday, ₹11.50 crore on its first Saturday, ₹13.25 crore on its first Sunday, ₹3.85 crore on its first Monday, ₹4.25 crore on its first Tuesday, ₹2.85 crore on its first Wednesday, and ₹2.60 crore on its first Thursday. 

With this, the film has made a total of ₹47.55 crore in terms of its net domestic collections as of Thursday. This translates to a gross domestic collection of ₹56.66 crore and worldwide earnings of ₹79.21 crore so far. 

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DO CHECKOUT | 'Only 3 people in the theatre': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-led Alpha hit by corporate booking claims

Will Alpha be a loss-making affair for YRF?

Commenting on Alpha's box office business, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on X, "#Alpha: WEEK ONE UNDERWHELMS… The writing was on the wall after a below-par opening weekend, and the sharp weekday drop has all but sealed the film’s box office fate. With #Dhamaal4 storming into cinemas today, #Alpha will surrender a major chunk of its screens and shows."

He added that the film is expected to make below ₹65 crore in terms of net domestic box office during its lifetime run. "Against a heavy budget of ₹150 crore, the theatrical outcome is headed towards a loss-making affair for the makers."

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Dhamaal 4 box office prediction

Meanwhile, Dhamaal 4 is eyeing a decent opening at the domestic box office due to the franchise's popularity and the genre's appeal. The film is expected to collect ₹12-14 crore on its opening Friday. Dhamaal 4 minted over ₹5 crore in bookings as of 8 pm on Thursday, with final pre-sales likely to close at over ₹6 crore. 

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Published on: Jul 10, 2026 9:40 AM IST
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