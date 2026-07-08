'Alpha' box office collection day 5: Some respite for Alia Bhatt's film on Tuesday. Can it stay strong before 'Dhamaal 4'?

Monday looked like trouble. The kind of day that makes producers reach for the antacids. But by Tuesday, Alpha — YRF's Spy Universe entry starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari — had shaken it off. Five days into its run, the ledger's inching toward ₹50 crore net. The case isn't closed yet.

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Alpha made ₹9.25 crore on its first Friday, ₹11.50 crore on its first Saturday, ₹13.25 crore on its first Sunday, ₹3.85 crore on its first Monday, and ₹4.25 crore on its first Tuesday. With this, the film's total India net box office collection reached ₹42.10 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

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This translates to a gross domestic box-office collection of ₹50.23 crore. The film logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 19.06%, with its night shows logging the highest occupancy at 29.38%. Top contributors to the film's occupancy were Jaipur, NCR, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune, and Chennai.

Additionally, Alia Bhatt's latest film has grossed ₹70.03 crore worldwide at the box office so far.

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Meanwhile, bookings for Ajay Devgn's upcoming comedy flick Dhamaal 4, which is set to hit the theatres on May 10, began on Tuesday. The comedy flick logged decent bookings for the first day first show, with tickets worth ₹1.6 crore being sold as of Wednesday morning. These numbers are likely to go up as the release date nears.

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Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film's story revolves around an experimental super-soldier serum known as "Alpha" developed by a rogue military commander. The program turns a young girl into a highly skilled assassin, training her from childhood to become a deadly lone operative. Years later, after breaking free from the organisation, she sets out to eliminate those responsible for the unethical Alpha project.

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The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Khushi Hajare, and Sangay Tsheltrim in significant roles. Hrithik Roshan also appears as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in a cameo role. Alpha was released in theatres worldwide on May 3.