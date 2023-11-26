‘Animal’ advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earns Rs 3.4 crore, sells 52,500 tickets on day 1

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ is showing some tremendous numbers in the advance booking charts as fans brace themselves to watch Ranbir in a never-seen avatar. The film has already earned Rs 3.4 crore in advance ticket sales, with over 52,500 tickets being sold hours after the advance booking was started, as per the entertainment website Sacnilk.

This advance booking number accounts for three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While Hindi advance booking dominates with close to Rs 3 crore, it's followed by Rs 33 lakh in Telugu and Rs 13,510 in Tamil.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday shared the number of tickets the film sold so far. The total 52,500 tickets, which are sold till now, include 43,000 sold across PVR INOX screens and 9,500 across the Cinepolis.

“#Xclusiv… #Animal advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: [Friday] Day 1 tickets sold… #PVRInox: 43,000 #Cinepolis: 9,500 Total: 52,500 tickets sold. #AnimalTheFilm,” he wrote on X.

On Saturday, production house T-Series opened the advance booking for this Ranbir-starrer ahead of its December 1 release.

About Animal

‘Animal’ is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga from the fame of ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

The film’s first trailer was launched recently by the makers, which created much-needed hype for the movie. The trailer showed a film set up against a troubled relationship between Ranbir's character, Arjun Singh, and his father, Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

“#Animal Advance bookings open now,” T-Series posted on X. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures; the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.