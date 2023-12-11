'Animal' box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's film surpasses Dangal's lifetime biz in India, nears Rs 450 crore

'Animal' box office day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal is on quite the rampage at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has proven to be a force to be reckoned with at the ticket counters as the film is on course to cross the Rs 450 crore milestone at the India box office.

Animal made a total of Rs 337.58 crore in its first week at the India box office and went onto make Rs 22.95 crore on its second Friday, Rs 34.74 crore on its second Saturday and is estimated to have made around Rs 37 crore on its second Sunday. With this, the film's total box office collection is likely to have reached Rs 432.27 crore within 10 days of its release.

The Ranbir Kapoor-led commercial potboiler has surpassed the lifetime domestic box office business of Aamir Khan's 2016 blockbuster film Dangal. Dangal collected a total of Rs 387.38 crore during its lifetime run at the India box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

In terms of its second weekend collections, Animal has surpassed the likes of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 (Rs 90.47 crore), Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 88.66 crore) and Prabhas' Baahubali 2 -- The Conclusion (Rs 80.75 crore). Ranbir Kapoor's latest film is estimated to have raked in a total of Rs 94.69 crore on its second weekend.

At the worldwide box office, the film is eyeing the Rs 700 crore mark. The film's global collections reached Rs 563.30 crore within its first week. Animal further raked in Rs 37.37 crore on its second Friday and Rs 60.22 crore on its second Saturday, taking the film's total worldwide box office business to Rs 660.89 crore.

Within 9 days of its theatrical run, Animal has beaten the lifetime worldwide box office collection of Rajinikanth's Jailer and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo respectively. Jailer raked in a total of Rs 605 crore in terms of lifetime worldwide box office collections whereas Leo minted a total of Rs 605.25 crore.

While the film has set the cash registers ringing, some moviegoers and critics have called it out for being problematic on many counts. The film has also been condemned for showing too much violence and gore.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is centered on a problematic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of the underworld. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra in prominent roles. The film hit theatres worldwide on December 1 alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Also Read: 'Animal' box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 400 cr in India, surpasses Rs 600 cr worldwide