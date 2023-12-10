'Animal' box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 400 cr in India, surpasses Rs 600 cr worldwide

'Animal' box office day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal is on a roll at the box office even after nine days of its release. The film is estimated to have crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office as of its second Saturday. Animal raked in Rs 63.80 crore on its opening day, Rs 66.27 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 71.46 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 43.96 crore on its first Monday, Rs 37.47 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 30.39 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 24.23 crore on its first Thursday.

With this, the film's first week collections reached Rs 337.58 crore. Animal then went onto mint Rs 22.95 crore on its second Friday and around Rs 38.34 crore on its second Saturday. The film made a total of Rs 398.87 crore as of its second Saturday. Ranbir Kapoor's film is now eyeing the Rs 500 crore milestone at the India box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

At the worldwide box office, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial surpassed the Rs 600 crore after eight days of its release. Animal made Rs 116 crore on its first day, Rs 120 crore on its second day, Rs 120 crore on its third day, Rs 69 crore on its fourth day, Rs 56 crore on its fifth day, Rs 46.60 crore on its sixth day, and Rs 35.70 crore on its seventh day.

With this, the film's first week worldwide collections reached Rs 563.30 crore. Animal further collected Rs 37.37 crore on its day 8, as per Box Office Worldwide.

The film has crossed $10 million in North America and has entered the top 7 grossers of all time in the market for Indian films. Animal's overseas distributor Nirvana Cinemas said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "HISTORY IS MADE!! Animal breached a major milestone today. It crossed $10 million and is now in top 7 grossers of all time in North America for Indian films. Thank you for all your support! Many more milestones to come!!"

Thank you for all your support! Many more milestones to come!!#Animal10Million #AnimalHuntBegins #AnimalBoxOffice pic.twitter.com/RKIDqP4g3u — Nirvana Cinemas (@NirvanaCinemas) December 9, 2023

The film opened to mixed reviews at the box office. While some appreciated Ranbir Kapoor's performance and the high adrenaline action sequences in the film, others called it problematic on many counts.

"Ranbir Kapoor gives new definition to alpha male characters. He outperformed himself in both intense and action scenes," film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said in his review of the film.

"The other assault on any thinking person is the unparalleled misogyny. If you thought Kabir Singh was bad, oh boy, you are in for a rude surprise. Women in this world weep quietly, have no choice and no voice, no agency, are slapped and ridiculed and controlled by the gun-slinging, profanity-spewing, out of control gang of men," Business Today's review of the film read.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal focuses on a strained father-son relationship in the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in significant roles. The film was released in theatres on December 1 alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

