'Animal' box office day 1 prediction: Ranbir Kapoor's film to make Rs 95 crore globally

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal is set to rake in huge numbers on its opening day at the box office. The film is expected to make around Rs 95 crore at the worldwide box office on its day 1. At the domestic box office, Animal will likely make around Rs 55 crore across its Hindi shows and around Rs 10 crore across its Telugu shows in terms of gross box office collections.

It is also expected to mint roughly Rs 10 crore from its overseas shows. The film's collections might see a rise in the coming days if it manages to garner positive word of mouth from the audience, Indian film trade portal Sacnilk stated. In terms of its India advance bookings, the film has so far minted a total of roughly Rs 14 crore in terms of gross earnings.

Around 5,00,000 tickets of the film have been sold all across India as of Tuesday. Of these, national multiplex chains sold approximately 2,00,000 tickets and earned around Rs 7.50 crore so far.

#Animal Opening Day Expectation💥



Final Advance Gross: 33 Cr [India]



➡️Hindi: 55 Cr Gross

➡️Telugu: 10 Cr Gross

➡️ Overseas: 30 Cr Gross



Worldwide Gross: 95 Cr Gross💥



Note: with WOM, it will vary. — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) November 29, 2023

#Animal First Day Advance Booking Data (India)💥💥



➡️All India 500K tickets sold / 14 Cr Gross

➡️Hindi 400K tickets sold

➡️Telugu 100K tickets sold

➡️National Chains (PIC) 200K tickets sold / 7.50 Cr Gross — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) November 29, 2023 #Xclusiv… #Animal is all set to embark on a FLYING START 🔥🔥🔥… CROSSES 2 LAC MARK AT NATIONAL CHAINS… Advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: [Friday] Day 1 tickets sold…

⭐️ #PVRInox: 1,61,000

⭐️ #Cinepolis: 42,000

⭐️ Total: 2,03,000 tickets sold.#AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/sfq0DSP7Af — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2023

Despite the great advance booking numbers, Animal will not be able to beat the box office records of Jawan, Pathaan and Gadar 2, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Pathaan made Rs 57 crore on its opening day whereas Jawan made Rs 75 crore on its first day.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, however, made Rs 40.10 crore on its opening day. Bala, however, told India Today that the film will definitely perform much better than Ranbir Kapoor's previous film Brahmastra and may compete with Tiger 3's opening day numbers. Tiger 3 made Rs 44.50 crore on its first day at the domestic box office.

""I think it will only break Ranbir Kapoor's previous records. It may be his best movie, and the collection will be definitely better than 'Brahmastra'. But nowhere it will be near 'Jawan' or 'Pathaan's' collection. However, it may compete with Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3's' opening day numbers. Having said that, this is Ranbir's biggest advance collection in his career," Bala said.

He also added that the film's trailer, songs, violent sequences and the director seem to work in its favour. He added that big numbers are expected if the content and word of mouth is good. Moreover, Animal has also become the fourth Indian film to release in Bangladesh after Pathaan, Jawan and Leo. It has also become the second movie after Jawan to release on the same day in Bangladesh as the rest of the world.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal focuses on the complex and strained father-son relationship in the backdrop of the underworld and violence. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Prem Chopra in key roles. The fim will hit theatres worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

