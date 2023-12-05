'Animal' box office: Netizens in awe of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer's 'monster Monday'

Ranbir Kapoor's latest movie 'Animal' withstood the "Monday test" in a stellar fashion and this made netizens appreciate the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for achieving this feat despite several things going against it.

On Tuesday, the movie's makers said globally it grossed a whopping Rs 425 crore at the box office in four days and that it's a "blockbuster success".

Netizens said what makes the movie's massive success more important is that it was a non-holiday release, had a mixed word of mouth, the lead actor didn't show such box office stamina ever before and its 200-minute. Vanga's writing abilities and Ranbir Kapoor's marvelous performance as a gentle savage who worships his father (Anil Kapoor) were praised a lot as the movie continues to grow from strength to strength.

Hey @imvangasandeep ,In contradiction to my so called contribution to the system , I think you destroyed the existing system… I say this because I still followed a traditional and conventional template in my films even though they might have been shot realistically and… https://t.co/lIdRnKPPvP — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 5, 2023

Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday said with 'Animal' Vanga "scooped up all the hitherto holy templates and threw them into the garbage bin".

"I genuinely feel that you are the first expressionist artiste that the Indian film industry ever produced ..A million salutes to you," said Varma on X platform (formerly Twitter).