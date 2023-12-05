scorecardresearch
'Animal' box office: Netizens in awe of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer's 'monster Monday'

On Tuesday, Animal's makers said globally it grossed Rs 425 crore at the box office in four days and that it's a 'blockbuster success'

Ranbir Kapoor's latest movie 'Animal' withstood the "Monday test" in a stellar fashion and this made netizens appreciate the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for achieving this feat despite several things going against it. 

Netizens said what makes the movie's massive success more important is that it was a non-holiday release, had a mixed word of mouth, the lead actor didn't show such box office stamina ever before and its 200-minute. Vanga's writing abilities and Ranbir Kapoor's marvelous performance as a gentle savage who worships his father (Anil Kapoor) were praised a lot as the movie continues to grow from strength to strength.

Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday said with 'Animal' Vanga "scooped up all the hitherto holy templates and threw them into the garbage bin".

"I genuinely feel that you are the first expressionist artiste that the Indian film industry ever produced ..A million salutes to you," said Varma on X platform (formerly Twitter). 

Published on: Dec 05, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
