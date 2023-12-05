'Animal' worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film on a rampage! Makes Rs 425 cr in 4 days

'Animal' worldwide box office day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal has caused a carnage at the global box office. The film has crossed Rs 400 crore globally within just four days of its release. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial has proven to be a force to be reckoned with at the worldwide box office as the movie made Rs 425 crore in four days in terms of gross collections.

The makers of the film confirmed the development in a post on X formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Animal conquers Monday" and calling the film "A Blockbuster Success".

Animal made Rs 116 crore on its release day, Rs 120 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 120 crore on its first Sunday and Rs 69 crore on its first Monday at the global box office, as per film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja.

At the domestic box office, the film is on course to cross the Rs 300 crore mark soon. Animal made Rs 63.80 crore on its release day, Rs 66.27 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 71.46 crore on its first Sunday, and around Rs 39.90 crore on its first Monday. With this, the film's total collection reached Rs 241.43 crore as of Monday.

Besides, Animal also surpassed Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the domestic box office as it scored an all-time biggest non-holiday Monday earning for a Hindi film. Animal made Rs 39.90 crore on its first Monday whereas Gadar 2 made Rs 38.70 crore.

The film opened to mixed reviews at the box office, with some backing the film for its entertainment quotient and others bashing it for its problematic treatment of female characters.

"Animal is all of its highs and lows and goods and bads, and still entertaining. If you overlook all the flaws in the movie, you are in for 3 hours and 20 minutes of entertainment. That in itself, is quite some achievement," Business Today said in its review of the film.

"There is an apparent lack of female agency. Only Rashmika gets to say a few meaningful things in the feature, which is a definite set-up from Vanga's previous movies," India Today mentioned in its review of Animal.

Animal story, cast, ratings, release date

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film focuses on a strained father-son relationship in the backdrop of the underworld. The film features a stellar cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

Animal has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10 and an audience score of 84 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film released in theatres worldwide alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on December 1.

