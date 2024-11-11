'Artist must not be elevated above the art': Actor Kamal Haasan declines all titles given by fans

In a significant announcement, renowned actor Kamal Haasan has stated that he no longer wishes to be addressed by titles or prefixes, including "Ulaganayagan." In a heartfelt message shared in both English and Tamil, Haasan expressed his appreciation for the affection and respect inherent in such titles while emphasising his belief that an artist should not be placed above their art.

Haasan described himself as a lifelong student of cinema, dedicated to continuous learning and growth. He highlighted the collaborative nature of filmmaking, acknowledging the collective efforts of countless artists, technicians, and audiences that contribute to the richness of cinema.

Going forward, Haasan prefers to be referred to simply as Kamal Haasan, Kamal, or KH. He urged fans, media, colleagues, and political supporters to honour this request. The distinguished actor explained that this decision is rooted in a desire to stay grounded and focused on his craft. Grateful for his fans' steadfast support over the years, Haasan conveyed his deep appreciation in his statement.

"I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognized by esteemed colleagues and admirers, have always been humbling," the veteran actor said.

He further elaborated, "The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual, and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn, and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audiences who make it what it is—a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich, and ever-evolving stories."

Haasan's statement concluded with a heartfelt message about his commitment to remain grounded. “After considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes. I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of the film fraternity, party cadre, and fellow Indians, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH.”

This move echoes the sentiments of fellow actor Ajith, who recently requested to be called AK or Ajith Kumar, foregoing the title "Thala."

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan is set to appear in the upcoming film "Thug Life," directed by Mani Ratnam, with additional projects on the horizon from directors Anbarivu and H. Vinoth.