Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection Day 3: Marvel's superheroes film pacing towards Rs 200 crore

Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Avengers: Endgame is rewriting record books and has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in just two days in India. So far, no Bollywood movie has achieved record. Blockbuster Baahubali 2 achieved this target in three days, reported movie critic and trade ananlyst Tarana Adarsh.



#AvengersEndgame crosses cr in *2 days*... #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] crossed in *3 days* and so did the biggies from the *Hindi* film industry... #AvengersEndgame is all set to have the highest ever opening weekend... Boxoffice is on . taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019 The superhero flick earned Rs 53.10 crore on its opening day, on day 2, the film collected Rs 51.40 crore and on day 3, Endgame collected Rs 52.70 crore. The gross box office collection of the Endgame is gigantic Rs 187.14 crore and it is moving towards Rs 150 crore in its opening weekend. #AvengersEndgame is rewriting record books... Puts up a HISTORIC total on Day 2... Eyes 150 cr+ weekend... No biggie from *Hindi* film industry has achieved the target so far... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: 124.40 cr. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019 #AvengersEndgame writes H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Has a record-breaking, Blockbuster weekend... Unimaginable, unbelievable, unprecedented trending... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr, Sun 52.70 cr. Total: 157.20 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: 187.14 cr. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2019 In an unprecedented way, Avenegers: Endgame crossed Rs 50 crore marke in on all three days and has emerged as the highest Hollywood opener in India, reported Taran Adarsh. #AvengersEndgame runs riot at the BO...

Endgame, the final chapter from the Avengers franchise, has been released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu languages across 2,845 screens in India.

Helmed by, Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony), Endgame has minted Rs $1.2 billion globally, in just a finger's snap.

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of MCU, marks the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, Loki, Thor among others.

The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, and Josh Brolin.

