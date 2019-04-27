Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection Day 2: Marvel superheroes collects Rs 2,130 crore worldwide

Disney-Marvel's latest offering Avengers: Endgame is smashing box office records globally in an unprecedented pace. Anthony and Joe Russo's film has collected Rs 2,130 crore in just two days, reports Deadline.

Avengers: Endgame opened to a whopping Rs 104 crore in US, setting a benchmark for first day collections.

Endgame, which is being screened in 46 international markets, including India, has also set a new record in China that has far surpassed Avengers: Infinity War's collections. As of now, Infinity War is the 11th-highest-grossing title of all time and the third top grossing import film in China. However, with the release of Avengers: Endgame in 608 screens in China, the film has has raked in Rs 1,075 crore in three-day opening weekend.

Also read: Avengers Endgame Box Office: MCU's superhero film earns Rs 1,186 cr; eyes to gross Rs 5,600 cr in 1st weekend

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd superhero film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and it is the successor of Avengers: Infinity War. In Endgame, Marvel superheroes come to terms with their defeat in Infinity War and gear up against Thanos, the mega-villain of MCU.

In India, Avengers: Endgame is running to packed theaters. The film has sold over 25 lakh tickets in advance bookings, setting the record of highest ever advance ticket sales for a Hollywood movie on BookMyShow.

Also read: Avengers: Endgame releases in India; sets record for ticket sales

Additionally, it also became the fastest film to surpass the two million advance ticket booking mark, reads a BookMyShow statement.

Avengers: Endgame is earning plaudits across the globe. The BusinessToday.In review said, "If you are a Marvel fan and have been following the MCU movies, chances are that you will leave the theatre crying and heartbroken, yet jubilant and hopeful at the end."

Also read: Avengers: Endgame Review: This emotional, nostalgic film is as perfect as it gets

The film stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and others.