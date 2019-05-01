Avengers Endgame Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's film new 'Baahubali' of box office; set to cross Rs 200-crore mark in India

Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest film Avengers: Endgame is ready to overtake some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in India. The film may surpass Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju's box office collections by the end of its first week, reported film critc and trade ananlyst Taran Adarsh.



#AvengersEndgame is trending much, much better than #Hindi biggies... Will cross *Week 1* biz of #Dangal [ 197.54 cr], #TigerZindaHai [ 206.04 cr] and #Sanju [ 202.51 cr] on *Day 5*... All set to challenge *Week 1* biz of #Baahubali2 #Hindi [ 247 cr]. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 30, 2019 The superhero film earned Rs 31.5 crore on Monday, thus taking the total to Rs 189.7 crore. The film is expected to have earned another Rs 30 crore on Tuesday, bringing its total collection to Rs 219 crore approximately. Released in India on April 26, the film has since then smashed several records at the ticket counter. Endgame has surpassed the opening weekend collections of its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War and Baahubali 2. While Infinity War had collected Rs 94.30 crore in its first weekend, Endgame, by contrast, collected Rs 157.20 crore, claimed Taran Adarsh. #AvengersInfinityWar versus #AvengersEndgame... Opening Weekend biz...

2018: #AvengersInfinityWar 94.30 cr / 2000+ screens

2019: #AvengersEndgame 157.20 cr / 2845 screens

#AvengersEndgame has collected 66.70% higher numbers than #AvengersInfinityWar. Nett BOC. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2019 Besides, Avengers: Endgame crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days. India's biggest hit Baahubali 2 had taken three days to achieve the task. #AvengersEndgame crosses cr in *2 days*... #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] crossed in *3 days* and so did the biggies from the *Hindi* film industry... #AvengersEndgame is all set to have the highest ever opening weekend... Boxoffice is on . taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

Released across 2,845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, Endgame is the is the 22nd superhero film of the Marvel Studios. In Endgame, Marvel superheroes come to terms with their defeat in Infinity War and gear up against Thanos, the mega-villain of MCU. The film stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and others.

Also read: Avengers Endgame Box Office Collection Day 4: Marvel Studio's film continues spectacular run

Also read: Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection Day 3: Marvel's superheroes film pacing towards Rs 200 crore