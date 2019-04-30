Avengers Endgame Box Office Collection Day 4: Marvel Studio's film continues spectacular run

Marvel Studio's Avengers: Endgame is on its way to become first Hollywood film to achieve Rs 300 crore mark in India. The highest-grossing Hollywood movies in India so far are Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 240 crore), Jungle Book (186 crore), Fast and Furious 7 (106 crore) and Jurassic World (96 crore).

So far, Endgame has done a gross box office business of Rs 225.83 crore mark in just four-day of its release.

According to movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Endgame has surpassed the opening weekend box office collection of Infinity War. While Infinity War earned Rs 94.30 crore, Endgame collected a total of Rs 157.20 crore. And, has also broken the record of Baahubali: The Conclusion, which had collected Rs 128 crore in its opening weekend.





#AvengersEndgame writes H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Has a record-breaking, Blockbuster weekend... Unimaginable, unbelievable, unprecedented trending... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr, Sun 52.70 cr. Total: â¹ 157.20 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 187.14 cr. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2019

Released across 2,845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, Endgame has become one of the most successful Hollywood movies in the recent times.

Helmed by, Russo brothers, Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of MCU, marks the end of an era. The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, and Josh .

