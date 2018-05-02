Avengers Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's movie makes Rs 135.16 crore in India

Leaving a host of Indian movies behind, Marvel Studios' latest offering continues its explosive business in the Indian box office. Anthony and Joe Russo's latest Avengers movie that ties plotlines from across a bunch of MCU movies across a decade or so has been a much anticipated affair. Fans also eventually get to see Thanos. So, its blockbuster opening in India was not much of a surprise for people in the know.

But not only that, Avengers: Infinity War continues its impressive run as strongly. On Tuesday too, it held on to its strong collections with Rs 20.34 crore. The movie has now earned net Rs 135.16 crore, taking the gross collection to Rs 173.28 crore.

#AvengersInfinityWar is in no mood to slow down... First Hollywood film to collect 20 cr+ on all 5 days... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr, Tue 20.34 cr. Total: 135.16 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: 173.28 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2018

Partial holidays in many parts of the country boosted the movie's collections in India. The film is also expected to touch the Rs 200 crore without much difficulty. The coming weekend would be crucial in determining how far it can go in the Indian box office.

According to a report in Forbes, the worldwide collection of the movie might touch $800 million today. The report also mentioned that if adjusted for inflation, Dark Knight's fourth day collection in America would be at $31 million, while the same for Jurassic World would be $28 million, both actually more than Avengers: Infinity War's $24.7 million. Nevertheless, the movie broke a host of records in worldwide box office.

After breaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens' record of highest domestic (America) debut of all time, Lucasfilm wished the new record-setters for their accomplishment.

"From a galaxy far, far away... to Earth's Mightiest Heroes CONGRATULATIONS on the biggest opening weekend in history!" read a message from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and her team.

Avengers: Infinity War is the third instalment in the Avengers series, preceded by The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johannson, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Paul Bettany, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Idris Elba, Don Cheadle, Tom Hiddleston and Benicio del Toro. Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket also star in the movie. Avengers: Infinity War is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Disney.