Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan underperforms; earns Rs 45 crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection: The latest film of national award winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana has earned dismally low at the box office in its first week. The film, based on a homosexual love story, has earned much lower than film critics' expectations. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has minted nearly Rs 45 crore in its first week. The critically acclaimed film accumulated Rs 32.66 crore in its first weekend. Thereafter, its collection numbers declined steadily and stood at around Rs 11.56 crore between Monday and Thursday. In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Ayushmann is paired with Kota Factory-fame Jitendra Kumar.

The Ayushmannn Khurrana starrer film released alongside Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship on February 21. Film Bhoot has almost crashed at the box office after recording a net box office collection of Rs 23 crore (approx) in its first week.

In February, not a single Hindi film has become a hit at the box office. In 2020 so far, only Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has turned profitable at Rs 276 crore. Other Hindi releases of January and February collectively accumulated Rs 310 crore. Other Hindi films released during this period were Chhapaak, Jai Mummy Di, Street Dancer 3D, Panga,Jawaani Jaaneman, Hacked, Shikara, Malang,Love Aaj Kal, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot.

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad is going to hit the screen on February 28. The film has been received unanimous appreciation from critics, and is expected to get a modest opening.

