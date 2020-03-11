Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff film sees jump on Tuesday; aims for Rs 70 crore

Tiger Shroff Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3 has had a good run at the box office so far. The film is set to cross the Rs 70 crore mark soon. So far, the film has earned Rs 62.89 crore at the ticket windows domestically. Talking of overseas market, the film has minted Rs 17.17 crore so far.

The film opened with Rs 17.5 crore on Friday and went onto make Rs 16.03 crore. On its first Sunday, the film minted around Rs 20.3 crore and earned more than Rs 50 crore in just three days of release. The boost in numbers on Tuesday can be credited to Holi. Baaghi 3 cashed in on the extended weekend. Baaghi 3 released on March 6.

#Baaghi3 stands steady on Day 4... Single screens + plexes outside metros good... Should post strong numbers today [#Holi], post 3 pm onwards... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr. Total: 62.89 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2020

According to film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel, the Tiger Shroff film registered a massive 30-35 per cent growth on Tuesday when compared to its Monday collections. He also stated that the Tuesday figures could range anywhere between Rs 11.70 crore to Rs 12.15 crore.

#Baaghi3 - Tuesday- Film registered HUGE 30-35% growth compared to monday. Today collection is heading towards 11.70-12.15 cr nett. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 10, 2020

The film is performing really well in the overseas markets especially in the USA and the UAE. Ahmed Khan directed action drama raked in $508k in the US market and $950k in the UAE markets. Fox Star Studios bankrolled film has raked in a total of $2.31 million on its opening weekend. With these numbers at the ticket window, Baaghi 3 has had the biggest opening in 2020 for a Bollywood film.

The action drama backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios stars actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh rana and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles. Disha Patani, the lead actress in Baaghi 2 also features in the film in a special number. Baaghi 3 is the first film that features Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff together. Jackie Shroff portrays Tiger Shroff's father in the film.

Also read: Baaghi 3 Box Office collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer earns around Rs 63 crore so far

Also read: Baaghi 3 leaked online by Tamilrockers; box office business to be affected