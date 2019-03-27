Badla Box Office Collection Day 19: Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu's film surpasses Andhadhun's lifetime earnings

Sujoy Ghosh's suspense-thriller Badla is still going strong at the box office. According to boxofficeindia.com, the film has surpassed the box office collection of Ayushmann Khurrana's film Andhadhun in just under three weeks. Badla hit the screen on March 8 and till now the movie has raked in Rs 76.69 crore in 19 days. The lifetime collection of Andhadun stands at Rs 73.37 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's film Badla collected Rs 38 crore in Week 1, Rs 29.32 crore in Week 2 and Rs 7.47 crore in Weekend 3. By the end of third week, Badla will beat the box office collections of Shoojit Sircar's critically acclaimed Piku, mentioned trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh.

#Badla continues to trend well on weekdays... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 90 lakhs. Total: 76.69 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 90.49 cr. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

#Badla crosses 75 cr... All set to surpass *lifetime biz* of #Piku... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Thu 1 cr. Total: 75.79 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 89.43 cr. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2019

The plot of the Badla revolves around Naina Sethi (Taapsee Pannu) who has been accused of murdering a man she has an affair with, but she claims innocent. Her lawyer Badal Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan), who never lost a case in his career, helps her solve the mystery of what really happened, but he has only three hours to uncover the truth.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Shah Rukh Khan, 'Badla' also stars Manav Kaul, Amrita Singh, and Tony Luke among others in significant roles. The film is a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller 'The Invisible Guest' by Oriol Paulo.

